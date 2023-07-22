Former MNF armed wing PAMRA asks Meiteis to leave Mizoram for ‘own safety’

The erstwhile Mizo National Party (MNF) underground armed wing- Peace Accord MNF Returnees’ Association (PAMRA) has asked the Meiteis residing in Mizoram to leave the state for “their own safety”. (File Photo)

In a statement issued from Aizawl on Friday, PAMRA said, “The situation in Mizoram has become tense and it is no longer safe for Meitei people from Manipur to live in Mizoram in the wake of barbaric and heinous acts committed by miscreants in Manipur.”

The press release stated that the Mizo sentiments have been deeply hurt by the violence meted out to the Zo-ethnic community in Manipur.

The PAMRA stated that if any violence should happen upon Meiteis in Mizoram, the Meiteis themselves shall bear the responsibility. “In light of their safety, they will be responsibility if something unpleasant occurs to them,” the release stated.

This comes after a May 4 video of two Kuki women being paraded naked and molested allegedly by Meitei mobs recently went viral online sparking nationwide outrage.

PAMRA secretary general C Lalthenlova said it was a normal appeal for safety and should not be regarded as a diktat or warning.

“We simply appeal to the Meiteis to leave for their state to avoid any untoward incident. We do not serve them a diktat,” Lalthenlova told PTI.

It is worth mentioning that PAMRA were the armed wing of the MNF and they came overground and surrendered their weapons after the Mizoram Peace Accord was signed in 1986.

Meanwhile, the Mizoram state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday filed a first information report (FIR) against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for organising a protest in front of the BJP in Aizawl.

AAP had organised a demonstration holding the ruling-BJP responsible for the Manipur incident.

During the protest, a minor clash broke out between the workers of the two parties, following which a case was registered by the BJP.

In the FIR filed with the superintendent of police, Aizawl district, BJP state general secretary Malsawmtluanga stated that the AAP had gathered in front of the BJP office, using loudspeakers without taking prior permission from the city deputy commissioner.

He said that the AAP disturbed the Friday political session of the BJP.

The FIR also stated that the AAP blocked roads for a long duration and could serve as a security threat to the governor as the Raj Bhavan is just next to the BJP office.

(with PTI inputs)