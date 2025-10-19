Mizoram: Two arrested, cache of explosives seized at Indo-Myanmar border village

Aizawl: The Assam Rifles on Saturday arrested two men and seized explosives — 5,800 pieces of gelignite rods, 10,500 metres of Cordtex, and 6,000 pieces of detonators — at Vaphai, an Indo-Myanmar border village in Mizoram’s Champhai district.

The force received an intelligence report regarding the transshipment of a “large quantity of war-like stores and launched an operation at Vaphai,” a statement issued by the Assam Rifles said.

The Assam Rifles team tried to stop a vehicle, but the occupants attempted to flee. They were caught after a brief chase. “During early hours on 18 October, the team tried to stop a Bolero Camper vehicle and on being challenged to stop the individuals attempted to flee but were apprehended after a pursuit,” the statement said.

“The Assam Rifles personnel recovered 5,800 pieces of Gelanite Rods, 10,500 meters of Cordtex and 6,000 pieces of detonators,” the statement added.

The two transporting the explosives were identified as Lalrinsanga and Vanlalliana.

“They were apprehended and handed over to the Dungtlang police station,” the statement said.