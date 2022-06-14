MLA Raja Bhaiya’s father tweets in favour of Nupur Sharma

Father of Kunda MLA Raghuraj Pratap Singh aka Raja Bhaiya has come out openly in support of the expelled former spokesperson of BJP Nupur Sharma in his June 12 tweet claiming that she would win by sweeping majority if she decided to contest polls.

King of Bhadri estate of Pratapgarh Raja Uday Pratap Singh, 89, had put up a banner near his home appealing people to support Nupur Sharma by putting up saffron flags on their homes and shops. This move of Raja Uday Pratap Singh is also being widely shared on social media.

Lawyer of Raja Uday Pratap Singh family Vaibhav confirmed the tweet in support of Nupur Sharma by Raja Uday Pratap Singh and said that he has expressed his full support for her.

Raja Uday Pratap Singh is father of president of Jansatta Dal (Loktantrik) Raghuraj Pratap Singh aka Raja Bhaiya--a six-time Independent MLA and a former UP minister who got elected from Kunda legislative seat for the seventh consecutive time in 2022, this time contesting as a candidate of his own Jansatta Dal (Loktantrik).

Raja Uday Pratap Singh hails from the royal Bhadri (estate) of Oudh. His father Raja Bajrang Bahadur Singh was the founder vice-chancellor of Pant Nagar Agriculture University and later the second governor of Himachal Pradesh state.

Earlier this month, BJP had suspended Nupur Sharma after her remarks on Prophet Mohammed during a TV debate had incited violence in various parts of the country and invited condemnation from the international community.