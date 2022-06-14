MLA Raja Bhaiya’s father tweets in favour of Nupur Sharma
Father of Kunda MLA Raghuraj Pratap Singh aka Raja Bhaiya has come out openly in support of the expelled former spokesperson of BJP Nupur Sharma in his June 12 tweet claiming that she would win by sweeping majority if she decided to contest polls.
King of Bhadri estate of Pratapgarh Raja Uday Pratap Singh, 89, had put up a banner near his home appealing people to support Nupur Sharma by putting up saffron flags on their homes and shops. This move of Raja Uday Pratap Singh is also being widely shared on social media.
Lawyer of Raja Uday Pratap Singh family Vaibhav confirmed the tweet in support of Nupur Sharma by Raja Uday Pratap Singh and said that he has expressed his full support for her.
Raja Uday Pratap Singh is father of president of Jansatta Dal (Loktantrik) Raghuraj Pratap Singh aka Raja Bhaiya--a six-time Independent MLA and a former UP minister who got elected from Kunda legislative seat for the seventh consecutive time in 2022, this time contesting as a candidate of his own Jansatta Dal (Loktantrik).
Raja Uday Pratap Singh hails from the royal Bhadri (estate) of Oudh. His father Raja Bajrang Bahadur Singh was the founder vice-chancellor of Pant Nagar Agriculture University and later the second governor of Himachal Pradesh state.
Earlier this month, BJP had suspended Nupur Sharma after her remarks on Prophet Mohammed during a TV debate had incited violence in various parts of the country and invited condemnation from the international community.
-
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
-
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.
-
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
-
Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.
-
Thane Police website hacked over Prophet remarks controversy restored
The hackers claimed to be supporters of an Islamic group. Following the hacking, a message popped up on the website, allegedly from the hackers in which they demanded an immediate apology to “Muslims all over the world”.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics