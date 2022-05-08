MLAs Sidhu and Chhina inaugurate road construction project in Ludhiana

MLAs Kulwant Singh Sidhu and Rajinderpal Kaur Chhina inaugurated a road construction project from Ludhiana south to Atam Nagar on Sunday. The project is being carried out at a cost of ₹1 crore.

The legislators said the condition of this stretch is pitiable and residents had to face a lot of problems during the rainy season. They directed the municipal corporation to complete the work within the stipulated time frame.

Other Briefs

Ludhiana girls’ team wins Softball tournament

Ludhiana

District girls’ team beat Ferozepur 16-6 on Sunday and won the 27th Junior State Softball Championship held at Guru Nanak stadium.

Fazilka bagged the third position by defeating Amritsar 5-2.

A total of 11 teams participated in the tournament.

Upcoming civic polls: BJP senior leaders conduct meeting with party workers

Ludhiana

Senior leaders of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday held a meeting with the party workers to deliberate upon the upcoming civic body elections and by-polls at Sangrur.

National general secretary of BJP BL Santosh, Punjab BJP in-charge Dushyant Gautam, general secretary Tarun Chugh, union minister Som Prakash and BJP Punjab president Ashwani Sharma headed the meeting.

Following an instruction from the party high command, the leaders did not interact with the media. BL Santosh, while addressing the workers, said people of the state are looking at BJP as the sole alternative to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). He advised workers to reach out to people, and highlight and address their grievances.

Santosh directed the workers to be proactive regarding the election strategy of the municipal corporation. He said that AAP has come to power by making false promises. The chief minister Bhagwant Mann-led government is trying to end the hard-earned peace of the state, he added.

