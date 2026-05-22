Mob kills two men, injures one in Assam’s Sonitpur over suspected cattle thefts: Cops

Two men suspected of cattle theft were beaten to death and another was injured after a mob of villagers attacked them in Assam’s Sonitpur district on Friday, police said.

Two men suspected of cattle theft were beaten to death in Assam

The incident took place in the Bhalukpung area after villagers allegedly caught the trio trying to flee with three stolen cows in a mini-truck.

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“The trio had stolen the cows and were about to escape when they were intercepted by a group of villagers. They were severely beaten up by the mob,” Sonitpur Senior Superintendent of Police Barun Purkayastha said.

“A police team was rushed to the site as soon as we got information about the incident. By the time they arrived at the scene, two persons had died in the attack,” he added.

The third person, who was injured in the attack, was shifted to a nearby hospital where his condition is reportedly stable.

Purkayastha said the initial probe revealed that the deceased were from Morigaon district in the state, but their identities are yet to be ascertained.

“The bodies have been sent for postmortem and we are in the process of questioning the injured person to know more about the incident. A case of murder has been registered and we are conducting investigations. No arrests have been made yet,” he said.

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