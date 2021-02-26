Modern abattoir finally operational in Ludhiana

After conducting trials for around three weeks, the municipal corporation (MC) finally made the modern slaughter house on Humbran Road operational from Friday.

Hanging fire for over a decade, the project was completed at a cost of ₹19.5 crore in January last year. But, the civic body had failed to start trials till the first week of February 2021.

Officials said it was a first-of-its-kind facility in the state through which hygienic meat will be provided to the traders and residents.

During the trials, the contractor slaughtered around 100 birds per day to check the working of the machinery installed at the facility.

The abattoir has a capacity to slaughter 2,000 poultry birds per hour in two shifts of eight hours each, and 500 goats/sheep in every shift.

The MC general House has fixed ₹150 per goat/sheep and ₹10 for a poultry bird.

Officials said the facility also had an effluent treatment plant, a preservation and chilling facility and a blood processing unit. Transportation facilities will also be provided, they added.

Facilities to provide both “jhatka” and “halal” meat have been established separately at the plant and the meat shop owners can book their slot online at www.slaughterhouse.biz.

MC senior veterinary officer Dr Hanbans Dhalla said, “To run the facility, the civic body has entered into an agreement with a private firm, which will pay around ₹35 lakh (excluding GST) annually. The slaughtering fee will be collected by the contractor. We are also conduct meeting with meat shopowners.”

Also, five shops will also be established at different points of the city, where certified meat will be sold by the company.

The shop at Humbran Road near MC workshop will be made operational soon, said officials.

Meat shop and poultry owners are apprehensive and say that plans for transportationand other logistical issues haven’t been chalked out yet.

President of Non-Veg Shopkeepers’ Association, Sanjeev Kumar said, “There are around 3,500 meat shop owners and no arrangements have been made for transportation of meat in time. There are many issues and authorities had assured that they will conduct a meeting with the association, but it has not been held so far.”

Dr Dhalla however said that they were in touch with the shopkeepers and all the issues will be resolved.

With the launch of the abattoir, MC officials said they will start tightening the noose on illegal slaughtering whichwas rampant in areas like Khud Mohalla, Giaspura, Barewal, Haibowal, Shivpuri and Tajpur Road.