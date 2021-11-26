Modi, Kejriwal only busy in giving ads, claims Congress

Jalandhar All-India Congress Committee (AICC) spokesperson Pawan Khera on Friday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Delhi chief minister alleging that the two leaders only indulged in advertisements (Vigyapanjiv), without work on the ground. “Both Modi and Kejriwal are ‘Vigyapanjiv’ (thriving only on ads) and are only influencing the public through publicity stunts,” Khera said, addressing a press conference here, adding that Kejriwal’s announcement of ₹1,000 per months dole to every Punjab women was simply unworkable.

“If he is making such an election promise in Punjab, then why does he not implement it in Delhi first, where he already has his own government,” Khera said, adding, “In Punjab, instead of any political party the main opponents or challenge before the Congress is to counter false claims that Kejriwal is making about his government’s work in Delhi.”

“Kejriwal has not added even a single hospital, a single road to government hospitals in Delhi. “He has failed to maintain the huge infrastructure created by the Congress government in its 15-year rule,” he said, alleging that Kejriwal was only indulging in publicity stunts by spending ₹600 crore on advertisement against ₹22 crore that the Congress used to allocate.

On Modi, Khera said, “Modi did not repeal the three farm laws, when farmers braved the cruel Delhi cold; as soon as he lost in polls, he revoked the laws. Kejriwal is also busy now in doing politics on stubble burning and pollution.”