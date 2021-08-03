Moga civic body seals five-storey illegal building of Cong councillor

Moga The municipal corporation has sealed an unauthorised five-storey commercial building of Congress councillor from ward number 22, Praveen Kumar Makkar. This is the second time that the building has been sealed over the past three months, as Makkar had applied under the residential category for the Matta Wala Vehra on the Akalsar road.

According to the building byelaws, more than two floors cannot be constructed in this area. Besides, the construction of projection and 100% covered area of the basement is against the Punjab Municipal Council Act, 1976. He, however, went to make a commercial complex in violation of several rules and regulations. No other action has been taken against him.

A notice was also issued to the councillor five months ago. HT has a copy of this notice. “You had submitted the residential plan of a building constructed at Matta Wala Vehra, but the plan was not approved as you have constructed a commercial building at the site. A notice has also been issued...for starting construction in opposition to the proposed plan. The basement, ground floor, first floor, second floor and third floor of a commercial building were constructed at the site and all floors were covered 100%. This is a violation of the byelaws.”

An official of the department, pleading anonymity, said, “Such blatant violation cannot be condoned or regularised in any manner or under any policy.”

Right to Information activist Suresh Sood said, “Under the PMC Act, the corporation has to demolish the building for such grave violations and the councillor must be removed from the civic body.”

Makkar said, “The corporation has done its work by sealing the building. If the violations cannot be condoned then it is up to the corporation