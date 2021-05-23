Mohali’s Mayo Hospital issued show-cause notice over remdesivir misuse

Taking a strict note of misappropriation of state supply of remdesivir injections for Covid-19 patients by Mayo Hospital, Mohali, the district administration has issued a show-cause notice to the former.

Deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan said they have issued a show-cause notice to the hospital and sought a reply within 48 hours.

The district administration received a complaint regarding the drug misuse by the private hospital on Saturday. Dayalan said it was alleged that remdesivir injections, which are being provided to private hospitals at controlled rates by the state government for treatment of Covid patients, were taken wrongfully by the hospital with no corresponding record of the patients concerned.

Police too verifying allegations

As the three directors of the hospital and chief finance officer have lodged counter complaints against each other over illegal procurement of the drug, police are investigating the allegations.

In their complaint, hospital directors Deepak Tyagi, Virender Dhankhad and Dr Manoj Sharma have stated that chief finance officer Mukesh Sharma was found illegally procuring remdesivir injections and selling them at a premium to the patients outside the hospital with the help of his son.

While contrary to these claims, Mukesh alleged in his a counter police complaint that the directors fabricated documents pertaining to the drug.

The police are verifying the complaints and have recorded the statements of employees of the hospital.