Monsoon preparedness: Lucknow civic admn inspects Gomti Barrage

District magistrate Suryapal Gangwar and municipal commissioner Inderjit Singh, at the Gomti Barrage on Monday (HT Photo)

Lucknow

Just before the arrival of the monsoon, top civic officials, including the district magistrate Suryapal Gangwar and municipal commissioner Inderjit Singh, conducted an inspection of the Gomti Barrage and other critical points in the city. This inspection was aimed to review and enhance preparations for efficient storm-water drainage in Lucknow.

Gangwar said, “Given that water from residential areas eventually flows into the Gomti, the operational strategy for the Gomti Barrage is crucial. The barrage gates will be regulated based on the rainfall data provided by the LMC. This coordination aims to allow excess water to flow into the river or be pumped out of the city efficiently, thereby, preventing prolonged water-logging.”

Operators at the Gomti Barrage have received specific instructions on handling rising water levels upstream. They have been guided on actions to take to lower the water level effectively. The primary goal is to manage the water levels in such a way that any accumulated water is cleared in the shortest possible time. While it may not be feasible to flush out all water immediately, efforts will be made to ensure it does not stagnate for extended periods, he said.

The LMC has been tasked with collecting detailed data on rainfall to ensure the city’s storm water-drainage system functions optimally. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has issued directives emphasising the importance of preemptive measures to prevent water-logging in any part of the state capital.

To tackle water-logging, various departments, including the irrigation department and the LMC, are working in close coordination. Even in the event of heavy rains, the objective remains to clear affected areas swiftly.

Municipal commissioner Inderjit Singh said, “By focusing on these measures, the civic administration aims to alleviate the hardships faced by residents due to water-logging and maintain smoother Barrage operations during the monsoon season.”