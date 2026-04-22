Moradabad couple stabbed to death in front of minor kids over property dispute

A married couple was brutally stabbed to death inside their home in the Civil Lines area of Moradabad district on Monday night, reportedly over a property dispute, police said on Tuesday, adding that the murders took place in front of their minor children.

Police stated that preliminary findings suggest the murders were driven by the ongoing property dispute. (HT PHOTO)

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Superintendent of police (SSP) Satpal Antil informed that the victims—Raja (30) and his wife Farah (30)—lived in the Chakkar Ki Milak locality. Raja, a polisher, had bought a one-room house near the Ramganga river about a year ago from his neighbour Faheem for ₹2.24 lakh. He had paid ₹2 lakh and taken possession of the property, however, the formal registration was still pending.

He said that according to the information, tensions had been escalating between the two parties over the pending amount. Faheem had allegedly demanded ₹40,000—higher than the remaining ₹24,000—to complete the registration, which intensified the dispute. A day before the incident, the conflict reportedly turned violent, with Raja allegedly assaulting Faheem and injuring his hand.

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{{^usCountry}} On Monday around 8 pm, Raja and Farah were inside their home, while their children were nearby—two playing outside and the youngest lying on a cot. At that time, Faheem, accompanied by his son Farzand, a cousin, and another associate, allegedly forced their way into the house. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On Monday around 8 pm, Raja and Farah were inside their home, while their children were nearby—two playing outside and the youngest lying on a cot. At that time, Faheem, accompanied by his son Farzand, a cousin, and another associate, allegedly forced their way into the house. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Police said the group began attacking Raja, and when Farah attempted to intervene, she was also assaulted. Hearing the commotion, the children ran inside, only to witness the attackers stabbing both their parents multiple times. The couple died on the spot from their injuries, while the accused fled immediately after the attack. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said the group began attacking Raja, and when Farah attempted to intervene, she was also assaulted. Hearing the commotion, the children ran inside, only to witness the attackers stabbing both their parents multiple times. The couple died on the spot from their injuries, while the accused fled immediately after the attack. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The children’s screams alerted neighbours, who rushed to the house and informed the police. Senior officers, including superintendent of police (SSP) Satpal Antil, arrived at the scene along with forensic teams to collect evidence. The bodies were later sent for post-mortem examination. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The children’s screams alerted neighbours, who rushed to the house and informed the police. Senior officers, including superintendent of police (SSP) Satpal Antil, arrived at the scene along with forensic teams to collect evidence. The bodies were later sent for post-mortem examination. {{/usCountry}}

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Speaking on the case, SSP Antil stated that preliminary findings suggest the murders were driven by the ongoing property dispute. Police teams have been deployed to track down the accused, who are still on the run.

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