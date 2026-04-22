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Moradabad couple stabbed to death in front of minor kids over property dispute

A married couple was brutally stabbed to death inside their home in the Civil Lines area of Moradabad district on Monday night, reportedly over a property dispute, police said on Tuesday, adding that the murders took place in front of their minor children

Published on: Apr 22, 2026 06:18 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Meerut
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A married couple was brutally stabbed to death inside their home in the Civil Lines area of Moradabad district on Monday night, reportedly over a property dispute, police said on Tuesday, adding that the murders took place in front of their minor children.

Police stated that preliminary findings suggest the murders were driven by the ongoing property dispute. (HT PHOTO)

Superintendent of police (SSP) Satpal Antil informed that the victims—Raja (30) and his wife Farah (30)—lived in the Chakkar Ki Milak locality. Raja, a polisher, had bought a one-room house near the Ramganga river about a year ago from his neighbour Faheem for 2.24 lakh. He had paid 2 lakh and taken possession of the property, however, the formal registration was still pending.

He said that according to the information, tensions had been escalating between the two parties over the pending amount. Faheem had allegedly demanded 40,000—higher than the remaining 24,000—to complete the registration, which intensified the dispute. A day before the incident, the conflict reportedly turned violent, with Raja allegedly assaulting Faheem and injuring his hand.

Speaking on the case, SSP Antil stated that preliminary findings suggest the murders were driven by the ongoing property dispute. Police teams have been deployed to track down the accused, who are still on the run.

 
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Home / Cities / Other Cities / Moradabad couple stabbed to death in front of minor kids over property dispute
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