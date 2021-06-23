Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mosque’s minaret vandalised in Mathura

Two minarets of a mosque were found to be vandalized by unidentified miscreants in a village in Mathura district on Wednesday
By HT Correspondent, Agra
PUBLISHED ON JUN 23, 2021 10:24 PM IST
Two minarets of a mosque were found to be vandalized by unidentified miscreants in a village in Mathura district on Wednesday.

The incident took place in a village in the Chhata area of the district and came to light in the morning after the locals noticed and reported it, police said.

Police claimed it had got the damaged minarets repaired and has registered a case against unidentified miscreants.

“Police force moved to the village after minarets were found vandalized and ensured peace and tranquility in the area,” said superintendent of police (Mathura rural) Shrish Chandra.

“A case has been registered at Chhata police station on complaint received from village head against unidentified persons. Strict action would be taken against those involved,” said the SP, rural.

