Motor bike rally held in run-up to 75th TA Day-2023

To commemorate the 75th Raising Day celebration of Territorial Army (TA) on October 9, TA Battalions of Prayagraj Station, including 111 Infantry Battalion (Territorial Army) Kumaon and 137 Composite Ecological Task Force (CETF) Battalion (Territorial Army) and 39 Gorkha Rifles, jointly took out a motor bike rally from New Cantonment, Prayagraj to Chak Ghat, Rewa, on Friday as part of an expedition to highlight the contribution of Territorial Army towards national development.

The team of Territorial Army that took out the motor bike rally. (HT)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The event witnessed participation of over 30 riders from the TA units who travelled over 100 kilometres visiting various schools to spread awareness about the role of TA and motivating the youth to join the Indian Army and serve the nation, said Gp Capt Samir Gangakhedkar, PRO (Defence), Prayagraj.

This was also used as an opportunity to inspire the students to take part in ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’ and helping the nation in achieving the aim of ‘Clean and Green India’. A blood donation camp and an elocution contest are also set to be organised at MH-Prayagraj and Army Public School, Prayagraj on October 4 and 5, he added.

Meanwhile, to encourage eligible candidates for considering a career in Indian Army, an outreach programme was conducted by Army Recruitment Office (ARO)-Amethi on Friday. This outreach was unique as Director (Recruiting)-Amethi reached out to the potential candidates riding bicycle through remote villages covering distance of 124Kms from Amethi to Prayagraj. During this outreach around 1720 candidates from Shri Rananjay Inter College (Thegha), Shri Chandika Inter College (Sandwa Chandika), Pratap Bahadur PG College (Pratapgarh), Gram Vikas Inter College (Delhupur) and NCC Camp at Thakur Har Narayansingh Degree College (Prayagraj) were addressed, said Gp Capt Samir Gangakhedkar, PRO (Defence), Prayagraj.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Candidates were encouraged to serve the nation with honour and pride and build a career with a sense of purpose and community by joining elite Indian Army. They were motivated to take this first step towards an extraordinary career today itself by visiting www.joinindianarmy.nic.in to learn more and register themselves,” he added.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON