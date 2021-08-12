Home / Cities / Others / Motorbike rider killed after ramming into pole in Chandan nagar
Motorbike rider killed after ramming into pole in Chandan nagar

By HTC
PUBLISHED ON AUG 12, 2021 10:03 PM IST

PUNE A motorbike rider was killed after he rammed into an electricity pole in Chandan nagar on Tuesday night.

The deceased was identified as Pramod Krushna Bolake (29), a resident of Sriram Society in Namdevnagar, Vadgaonsheri.

Bolake was riding with Vishal Kumar (19), also a resident of Vadgaonsheri.

The two were speeding from Ahmednagar road towards Khulewadi road around 10:30pm when they hit a speed-breaker and lost control of the vehicle, according to the police. The vehicle then skid and rammed into an electricity pole, killing Bolake and grievously injuring Kunar.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by the 19-year-old pillion rider who was injured in the accident.

A case under Sections 279, 304(a), 337, 427 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with Sections 119/177 and 184 of Motor Vehicle Act has been registered at Vimantal police station. Sub inspector MV Bidwe of Vimantal police station is investigating the case

