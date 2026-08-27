Omkareshwar , Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday laid the foundation stone of a Panchayatan temple at the Ekatma Dham being developed in Omkareshwar, saying the site would emerge as a centre of Sanatan knowledge, spiritual consciousness and cultural unity.

MP CM lays foundation stone for Panchayatan temple at Ekatma Dham in Omkareshwar

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Yadav, accompanied by his wife, worshipped 45 sacred stones amid Vedic chants in the presence of seers, formally marking the beginning of the temple's construction at Omkareshwar in Khandwa district.

The temple, being built in the traditional Nagara style of architecture, will have a main temple dedicated to Lord Shiva at its centre, with subsidiary shrines for Lord Vishnu, Lord Surya, Lord Ganesh and Goddess Shakti at its four corners.

The site in the holy city housing Lord Shiva's Jyotirlinga would emerge as a centre of Sanatan knowledge tradition, spiritual consciousness and cultural unity, the CM said.

He said Adi Shankaracharya had revived the tradition of 'Panchayatan' worship to establish harmony among different forms of worship. The Panchayatan temple at Ekatma Dham would carry forward this great tradition, he said.

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{{^usCountry}} "There are many challenges and contradictions in society today. Several evil forces are creating obstacles at every step of our journey. With God's blessings, these forces will be defeated," the CM said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "There are many challenges and contradictions in society today. Several evil forces are creating obstacles at every step of our journey. With God's blessings, these forces will be defeated," the CM said. {{/usCountry}}

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He further said that 'Ekatma Yatra' would be taken out across the state before the Simhastha mela to be held in Ujjain in 2028, with the journey culminating during the religious congregation.

The yatra would spread the message of India's knowledge heritage, saintly traditions and the philosophy of oneness across the country and the world, Yadav said.

Adi Shankaracharya is believed to have received spiritual and philosophical teachings from his guru Govindapadacharya on the banks of the Narmada river in Omkareshwar centuries ago.

Ekatma Dham is a spiritual and cultural complex being developed by the Madhya Pradesh government on Mandhata hill in Omkareshwar. It is centred around Adi Shankaracharya's philosophy of 'Ekatma Darshan', which emphasises unity in diversity and the existence of the same supreme consciousness in all living beings.

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