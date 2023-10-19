MP Congress candidate questioned by Assam police in alleged fraud case

A team of Assam police on Thursday arrived at the residence of Madhya Pradesh Congress leader and upcoming Assembly election candidate from Tikamgarh Yadvendra Singh, to question him in an alleged fraud case. A team of Assam police on Thursday arrived at the residence of Madhya Pradesh Congress leader and upcoming Assembly election candidate from Tikamgarh Yadvendra Singh (Representative Photo)

The four-member team of Assam police was headed by Uttam Dhule, an officer in the Assam Police.

A search was conducted at Singh’s residence, and he was questioned in connection with a fraud case in which his son is allegedly involved, according to police.

MP’s Tikamgarh police said they had received a letter from a district court through e-mail to cooperate with the Assam police team in questioning the former MLA and his son.

Tikamgarh Kotwali police station in-charge Anand Raj said Assam police took the action on the basis of a court order in connection with fraud details, which were known to them.

“We were asked by an Assam (district) court to cooperate with the police team from there, and we extended our cooperation. There was a search operation but no arrest so far,” he said.

“The crime of fraud is related to Yadvendra Singh Bundela’s son Shahswat Singh Bundela registered in Assam,” he added.

Assam police team head Uttam Dhule said a case was registered recently in Assam following which an investigation was launched. “The case is not very old, it was registered only recently,” Dhule said.

“A case was registered by the CID (Criminal Investigation Department) in Assam in connection with this matter, and we were here to question the Congress leader after securing a warrant from the court. The investigation into the case is ongoing.”

He added that a case has been registered under Indian Penal Code sections 120B, 225, 356, 257, 259, 260, 406, 417, 419, 420, 463, 465, 466, 468, 471, 472, 474 and 506.

Meanwhile, the political atmosphere in the town heated up as police arrived at the residence of the ex-MLA, who accused the ruling party of indulging in a political vendetta.

Talking to local media persons, Yadvendra Singh said, “BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) is misusing government agencies to target Congress leaders due to elections so that the latter be defamed. Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is in charge of BJP affairs in Madhya Pradesh. Hence, the connection can be understood.”

He said the Assam police team came in the morning and checked the entire house but found nothing against him or his son. “We provided all the information and documents that they wanted. They also took away a mobile phone,” he added.

Madhya Pradesh is scheduled to go to polls for 230 Assembly seats on November 17.

(with input from agency and Anupam Pateriya from Sagar)

