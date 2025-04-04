Mukhyamantri Abhyudaya Schools to be set up in 10 UP districts

Mukhyamantri Abhyudaya Composite Schools, prioritising quality education and skill development for children across Uttar Pradesh, will soon be set up in 10 districts of the state at a cost of ₹11.54 crore. A teacher busy teaching kids in a government-run primary school in Prayagraj. (File)

On the last day of the financial year 2024-25, March 31, 60% of this sanctioned amount ( ₹6.92 crore) was released as the first installment for Ghaziabad, Siddharthnagar, Lalitpur, Jhansi, Jalaun, Ayodhya, Sultanpur, Ambedkar Nagar, Prayagraj and Mirzapur, informed officials of the state Basic Education Department.

In Prayagraj, Composite School, Shivgarh-1, located in the trans-Ganga area of Soraon, will be upgraded as Abhyudaya Vidyalaya. A total of over ₹1.29 crore has been approved for this, out of which ₹77.47 lakh has been released as the first installment, confirmed Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA)-Prayagraj Praveen Kumar Tiwari.

Deputy secretary (Basic Education) Anand Kumar Singh issued a directive dated March 31, 2025, to the Director (Basic Education), with copies marked to all concerned BSAs, he added.

The order, a copy of which is with HT, lists one government-run composite school (classes 1 to 8) in each of these 10 districts that will be upgraded as an ‘Abhyudaya School,’ along with their allocated funds under the initiative.

Tiwari stated that each of these schools will have modern infrastructure facilities, separate classrooms for each class, and dedicated spaces for a total of around 450 students. All previously constructed classrooms will be strengthened to ensure the all-around intellectual development of children, provide high-quality education, and create a better learning environment, he shared.

The proposed buildings will be constructed using earthquake-resistant technology, and various safety equipment, including fire extinguishers, will also be installed. These schools will feature a mid-day meal shed, kitchen, kitchen garden, storehouse, multiple handwashing units, a dishwashing unit, and a utility yard to ensure that children have access to healthy and clean food under the Mid-Day Meal (MDM) scheme.

Notably, one chief minister’s Abhyudaya Composite School is planned for construction in each of the 75 districts of the state in a phased manner, officials shared.

Adequate space and sports grounds will be arranged for cultural and sports activities in each of these schools. A permanent stage will be set up in

Schools to have stage and pen gym

the open ground, along with designated areas for flag hoisting and children’s march-pasts on special occasions. Additionally, various types of swings and an open gym will be installed for students’ recreational activities. Each classroom will be equipped with desks and benches suitable for students’ class categories and age groups.