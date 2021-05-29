Mumbai Police book Royal Palms owner for giving Triple Talaq to 67-year-old wife

Aarey Milk Colony police on Wednesday booked 71-year-old Amir Nency alias Delavar Nency, the owner of Royal Palms estate, for allegedly harassing his wife and giving her Triple Talaq.

Nency was unavailable for comment.

According to the statement given by Nency’s wife Rahat, 67, the accused had been harassing her since last April for the power of attorney of her 30% share at Royal Palms estate, spread over 240 acres of land in Goregaon East.

Rahat in her statement to the police alleged that Nency had also assaulted her over a period of three months.

The couple got married in 1971 and stay at a bungalow inside Royal Palms.

Rahat said that Nency has 25% shares at the estate and a hotel owned by the family, while their two sons and grandson own the remaining shares.

According to the police, in April 2020 Nency asked Rahat for the power of attorney. When she refused, he sacked their domestic help. Rahat said that Nency wanted to harass her as she suffers from high blood pressure and the staffers used to take care of her. Two months later, Nency again asked Rahat to transfer the power of attorney. But when she refused, he gave her Triple Talaq. Over the next two months, when Rahat did not budge, Nency abused her and again gave her Triple Talaq and declared that she was no longer his wife.

Disturbed by the abuse, Rahat later signed the power of attorney and asked him to leave the house.

On May 9, Nency arrived at the house with two women. When Rahat objected, Nency pushed her. She then told her sons about the incident and approached the police on Wednesday to file a case against Nency for harassment and torture.

“We have registered the case based on Rahat’s statement. We are now investigating the case and are in the process of recording the statements of the family members,” said senior inspector Jitendra Gole of Aarey Milk Colony police station.