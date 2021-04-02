Munish Singal joins as Ludhiana district and sessions judge

Munish Singal joined as the new district and sessions judge of the Ludhiana sessions division on Friday. He replaced Gurbir Singh, who has been transferred to Chandigarh, after a completing tenure of around four years.

Before this, Singal was working as the sessions judge in Moga. Earlier, he had served as additional sessions judge in Ludhiana twice. He also worked as member secretary of State Legal Services Authority and played an active role in organising lok adalats and legal literacy campaigns across the state.

Meanwhile, seven newly-transferred additional sessions judges (ADJ) including Shatin Goyal, Ravdeep Singh Hundal, Bishan Saroop, Ajit Atri, Raj Kumar Garg, Monika Goyal, Manjinder and Vijay Kumar also took charge.

A deputation, comprising District Bar Association president Gurkirpal Singh Gill, secretary Gagandeep Singh Saini and vice-president Parvinder Singh Pari, met Singal and assured full cooperation in administration of justice.