Murder of labourer in Baghpat: Five including two brothers sentenced to life imprisonment

A local court in Baghpat district sentenced five men, including two brothers, to life imprisonment for the murder of a laborer in Mahavatpur Bawli village in 2014. The convicts were also fined ₹25,000 each, with an additional one-year jail term mandated in case of non-payment. For representation only

The incident, which had shocked the village over a decade ago, took place on November 13, 2014. According to the FIR lodged at Baraut police station, the victim, Sushil Kumar, a daily wage labourer, was sitting at the abandoned house of a villager named Shyame when a group of youths from the same village began playing drums and dancing nearby.

Sushil’s sister, Kallo, reportedly asked them to stop the drumming, which led to a heated altercation. The situation escalated rapidly, and the group turned violent. The accused—Pappan, his brother Monty, Sharad, Bhagat Singh and his brother Sanjay—allegedly surrounded Sushil and launched a brutal attack using sickles and other sharp weapons. Sushil sustained serious injuries and was rushed to the hospital, where he succumbed to his wounds.

Sushil’s brother, Sanju, filed the murder case the same evening. Police arrested the accused and sent them to jail. A charge sheet was filed later.

Additional district government counsel (ADGC) Amit Khokhar said, “The case proceeded in the court of additional district and sessions judge Neeru Sharma under the fast-track court-II. After years of trial and thorough examination of evidence and witnesses, the court found all five accused guilty of murder and awarded life imprisonment.”