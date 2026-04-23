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Murder retrial beginning in deputy's killing of a Black man entering his grandmother's Ohio home

Murder retrial beginning in deputy's killing of a Black man entering his grandmother's Ohio home

Published on: Apr 23, 2026 07:46 pm IST
AP |
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COLUMBUS, Ohio — Opening statements were set to begin Thursday in the retrial of a former Ohio sheriff’s deputy charged with murder and reckless homicide in the 2020 killing of Black man who was shot multiple times in the back while entering his grandmother’s house.

Murder retrial beginning in deputy's killing of a Black man entering his grandmother's Ohio home

The shooting of Casey Goodson Jr. by former Franklin County Deputy Jason Meade, who is white, led to protests in Columbus and lingering questions, in part because the sheriff's office didn't equip its deputies with body cameras or dash cameras to record the killing.

The latest trial comes more than two years after a jury couldn't agree on a verdict in an original trial in which Meade faced the same charges. The judge in that case declared a mistrial in 2024.

Meade testified in that trial that Goodson waved a gun at him as the two drove past each other and that he pursued Goodson because he feared for his life and the lives of others. He said he eventually fired as Goodson entered his grandmother’s home because the 23-year-old man turned toward him with a gun. Goodson was shot six times, including five times in the back.

Goodson’s weapon was found on his grandmother’s kitchen floor with the safety mechanism engaged.

Jurors in the previous trial deadlocked after one was dismissed during testimony and replaced by an alternate and three others were dismissed and replaced during deliberations, forcing the panel to restart deliberations multiple times. Court officials did not say why the jurors were removed.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Other Cities / Murder retrial beginning in deputy's killing of a Black man entering his grandmother's Ohio home
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