Muzaffarnagar rape bid: 55-yr-old ANM’s throat slit at home for resisting attempt

In Muzaffarnagar, a 55-year-old auxiliary nurse midwife (ANM) was found murdered inside her house in the Shahabuddinpur locality on Wednesday evening. The accused was arrested after an encounter with the police on Thursday morning (HT Photo)

The woman, identified as Babita Singh, was allegedly killed by a 25-year-old local labourer named Bunty, who tried to rape her and slit her throat when she resisted. The accused was arrested early on Thursday morning following a police encounter in which he was injured.

Babita, a widow whose husband had died during the Covid-19 pandemic, was posted at the Charthawal Community Health Centre. Her only son is employed with the Railways in Meerut, and her daughter-in-law serves with Delhi Police. Babita lived alone at her residence.

The crime came to light on Wednesday evening when Babita’s niece, Geeta, who lives nearby, called her and received no response. Concerned, she went to Babita’s house and found the front door ajar. Inside, she discovered Babita’s body lying in a pool of blood on the bed. Her neck had been slit, and she had sustained knife injuries near the eye as well.

Geeta immediately alerted neighbours and called the police. Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Sanjay Verma, along with the police team, rushed to the scene. The body was sent for a post-mortem examination, and police began combing CCTV footage from the house and nearby buildings.

In a critical breakthrough, CCTV footage showed a young man from the same locality, later identified as Bunty, entering Babita’s house around the time of the crime. A manhunt was launched immediately, and a police team was formed to apprehend him.

The accused, Bunty, was traced and confronted by the police early Thursday morning. In a bid to escape, he opened fire at the team, prompting retaliatory action in which he was shot in the leg and subdued. A country-made firearm (.315 bore) and live cartridges were recovered from the site of the encounter, police said.

Bunty, who is married and has three children, works as a daily wage labourer. During interrogation, he confessed to the crime. He told the police that he had attempted to sexually assault Babita, and when she resisted, he murdered her with a knife.

The SSP confirmed the arrest and said, “The accused has confessed that he tried to rape the woman and killed her when she resisted. We have recovered a weapon from his possession. A case of murder has been registered, and further investigation is underway.”