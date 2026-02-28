Myanmar national held by ATS in Saharanpur, forged documents seized

The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) arrested a Myanmar national (in his 40s) from Ekta Colony in the Kutubsher police station area of Saharanpur on Thursday evening, officials said. Several forged documents were recovered from his possession, including an Aadhaar card, PAN card, bank passbook, and property papers. A blue slip referencing the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) was also recovered, bearing his name, photograph, and reference ID (FOR REPRESENTATION)

The man, originally from Myanmar, had reportedly been living in the district for the past several years and was employed at a meat factory.

According to officials, the ATS had received inputs that some Myanmar nationals had allegedly entered India illegally and were working in local meat factories using forged Indian identity documents. Acting on a tip-off about a suspicious individual near a ground close to Ekta Colony, an ATS team moved from Deoband to the Tapri area on Wednesday evening. The team surrounded and apprehended him.

During interrogation, the suspect identified himself as Shahabuddin, son of Syed Akbar. He claimed to be a resident of Nadeem Colony but originally from Myanmar. Police recovered a mobile phone from his pocket containing a SIM number and two IMEI numbers. The device was sealed and taken into custody.

A blue slip referencing the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) was also recovered, bearing his name, photograph, and reference ID. Investigators said that additional items seized from a polythene bag included land documents, bank papers, electricity bill receipts, a copy of a PAN card, and photocopies of Aadhaar cards belonging to other individuals.

The accused also admitted that he entered India illegally about 20–25 years ago. He told investigators that Indian identity documents were necessary to work in meat factories and for daily wage labour, so he obtained an Aadhaar card through an agent, though he said he could not recall the agent’s name. He also stated that he had copies of UNHCR cards belonging to his parents, Sara Khatun and Abdul Hussain (alias Akbar).

A senior ATS official said the man had lived in the colony for years without detection by local police or the Local Intelligence Unit. Although authorities screened people arriving from other states across the district at the time, the suspect was not identified.

SP City Vyom Bindal said further inquiry is underway to ascertain possible links, identify any document forgery networks, and determine how the suspect remained undetected for so long.