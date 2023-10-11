NAAC team wraps up comprehensive BBAU assessment

LUCKNOW The National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) team in Lucknow successfully concluded their assessment at Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University on Wednesday, during which they evaluated various facilities of the university. The preparations for the NAAC team’s inspection had been underway for several months.

NAAC team at BBAU. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

During their visit, the NAAC team also made a trip to Bodhi Park, where they engaged with international students, fostering interaction and understanding. In the final session, a comprehensive discussion took place between the NAAC team and the officials of BBAU regarding the ongoing three-day inspection.

Additionally, the team scrutinised the authenticity of a documentary produced about the university. Subsequently, the NAAC team shared their written report with the University’s vice-chancellor, Acharya Sanjay Singh, officially concluding the inspection process.

The inspection concluded with an exit meeting, marking the final phase of their evaluation work.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON