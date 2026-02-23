Bhubaneswar, Union Health and Family Welfare Minister J P Nadda on Monday officially inaugurated the Liver Transplant Unit and formally launched the Advanced Robotic Surgery System at AIIMS Bhubaneswar here. Nadda inaugurates liver transplant unit at AIIMS Bhubaneswar

During the virtual launch, Nadda said these new facilities would significantly strengthen the healthcare infrastructure and elevate the quality of healthcare delivery, enabling access to advanced, world-class, life-saving treatments for patients across Odisha and neighbouring states.

While the institute has already been successfully performing kidney and bone marrow transplants, the commencement of the Liver Transplant Programme marks an important new chapter and a major milestone in strengthening advanced tertiary healthcare services in the region, the minister said.

Nadda stated that the liver transplant facility will help patients in Odisha, West Bengal, Assam and other states in the eastern and northeastern region.

He said this will enable economically weaker and disadvantaged patients to undergo transplantation and comprehensive follow-up care without financial hardship and reduce the burden of long-distance travel.

The minister noted that the AIIMS has established a state-of-the-art Liver Transplant Operation Theatre and a highly advanced Intensive Care Unit equipped with modern medical technology, along with a dedicated Liver Transplant Specialty Clinic for structured post-transplant follow-up and continuity of care.

Noting that the comprehensive ecosystem developed for liver transplantation ensures seamless treatment, recovery, and long-term monitoring, Nadda said two successful liver transplants have already been performed, with both patients recovering well and leading normal lives, reflecting the growing clinical capabilities of the Institute.

The two donors were felicitated on the occasion.

Referring to the commissioning of the Surgical Robotic System, he said that AIIMS Bhubaneswar has become the first government medical institution in Odisha to operationalise a comprehensive robotic surgery programme, marking a significant leap in public sector healthcare innovation.

The minister said the robotic platform will enable delivery of affordable, technology-driven, and minimally invasive surgical care, setting a new benchmark for public healthcare systems.

The robotic surgery programme will initially cover Urology, Gynaecology, Pediatric Surgery, and other specialities, and will improve surgical precision, reduce blood loss, shorten hospital stays and promote faster recovery, he said.

He noted that the installation of the robotic system reflects a broader vision to integrate advanced medical technologies into public healthcare and democratize access to high-end surgical care.

AIIMS Bhubaneswar Executive Director Dr Ashutosh Biswas said the institute has set up a 10-bedded, highly advanced Liver Transplant Intensive Care Unit along with a specialised modular operation theatre.

Robotic surgery programme will initially cater to Urology , General Surgery, Gynaecology and Paediatric Surgery, he said.

