Nagaland assembly polls: Congress alleges proxy voting in Aonglenden, Tizit

The Congress on Monday alleged that voters were not allowed to vote while supporters of Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) candidate were indulging in proxy voting in at least four polling booths in Ungma village under Aonglenden constituency in Nagaland’s Mokokchung district.

A complaint was lodged by Congress with the booth level officer (BLO). (Representative file image)

Congress candidate Toshipokba is pitted against NDPP’s Sharingain Longkumer, incumbent speaker in the 60-seat assembly.

Meanwhile, a complaint was lodged against the BLO (booth level officer) of polling station-II in Ungma by the chief agent of Toshipokba on allegations that the BLO did not issue voter slips to the voters.

“Your authority may direct the concern BLO for distribution of the voters slip so as to enable the voters to exercise their fundamental adult franchise as guaranteed by the Constitution of India and also to take immediate action against the BLO,” the Congress nominee’s chief agent wrote to the returning officer.

In a similar case in Tizit AC, Congress alleged that voters of Tizit village were not being allowed to vote.

In Tizit, Congress’s T Thomas Konyak is in a triangular fight against BJP’s sitting MLA P Paiwang Konyak and Tahwang Angh of Naga People’s Front.

A complaint was reportedly lodged in this regard.