Voting begins in Nagaland, Meghalaya; 352 candidates in fray in both states

Utpal Parashar
Feb 27, 2023 07:57 AM IST

Polling is being held at 2,291 booths, of which 196 are managed by women polling personnel and 10 by people with disabilities

Voting to elect new assembly representatives in Nagaland and Meghalaya began at 7 am in both states amid tight security across all polling stations.

An all-women polling team at a voting booth in Nagaland. (PTI Photo)
People were seen queuing up outside polling booths in Shillong and Kohima, capitals of Meghalaya and Nagaland respectively, to cast their ballots early in the morning; voting will end at 4 pm. The counting of votes will take place on March 2.

A total of 352 candidates are in fray in both the northeastern states where elections are being held for 59 seats each. The strength of both assemblies is 60 seats each. A BJP candidate was declared unopposed in Nagaland while polling was cancelled in one seat in Meghalaya following the death of a candidate.

In Nagaland, more than 1,300,000 voters are eligible to exercise their franchise to decide the fate of 183 candidates in 59 assembly seats. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate and sitting MLA Kazheto Kinimi won the Akuluto constituency in Zunheboto district uncontested.

Polling is being held at 2,291 booths, of which 196 are managed by women polling personnel and 10 by people with disabilities.

“Security has been enhanced in all districts to keep a check on law and order and ensure the polling process is conducted peacefully,” a police official said.

