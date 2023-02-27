Meghalaya-Nagaland election LIVE: PM Modi urges people of Meghalaya, Nagaland to vote in record numbers

The northeastern states of Nagaland and Meghalaya are set to go for state assembly elections today, with the Election Commission and security agencies taking all necessary precautions to ensure a smooth voting process. Polling will be held from 7am to 4pm in both the states.

In Nagaland, more than 1,300,000 voters are eligible to exercise their franchise to decide the electoral fate of 183 candidates in 59 out of 60 assembly seats. Polling across 2,291 polling stations, out of which, 196 will be managed by women polling personnel and 10 by people with disabilities.

In Meghalaya, too, polling will be held in 59 out of 60 assembly seats. Polling in Sohiong constituency has been postponed due to the death of one of the candidates.

More than 2,160,000 people are eligible to cast their vote. A total of 3,419 polling booths have been set up. As many as 640 polling booths have been categorised as “vulnerable” and 323 as “critical”. A total of 369 candidates, including 36 women candidates, are in the fray.

The voting for assembly by-elections on a seat in Tamil Nadu, Arunachal Pradesh, West Bengal and Jharkhand each are also being held on Monday.