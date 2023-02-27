Home / Elections / Meghalaya-Nagaland election LIVE: PM Modi urges people of Meghalaya, Nagaland to vote in record numbers
Updated on Feb 27, 2023 08:13 AM IST

Meghalaya-Nagaland 2023 voting LIVE updates: Polling in both the northeastern states will be held from 7 am to 4 pm today and the counting of votes will be done on March 2.

HT News Desk
The northeastern states of Nagaland and Meghalaya are set to go for state assembly elections today, with the Election Commission and security agencies taking all necessary precautions to ensure a smooth voting process. Polling will be held from 7am to 4pm in both the states.

Read | Nagaland, Meghalaya assembly polls, by-elections in 4 states today: 10 points

In Nagaland, more than 1,300,000 voters are eligible to exercise their franchise to decide the electoral fate of 183 candidates in 59 out of 60 assembly seats. Polling across 2,291 polling stations, out of which, 196 will be managed by women polling personnel and 10 by people with disabilities.

In Meghalaya, too, polling will be held in 59 out of 60 assembly seats. Polling in Sohiong constituency has been postponed due to the death of one of the candidates.

More than 2,160,000 people are eligible to cast their vote. A total of 3,419 polling booths have been set up. As many as 640 polling booths have been categorised as “vulnerable” and 323 as “critical”. A total of 369 candidates, including 36 women candidates, are in the fray.

The voting for assembly by-elections on a seat in Tamil Nadu, Arunachal Pradesh, West Bengal and Jharkhand each are also being held on Monday.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Feb 27, 2023 07:44 AM IST

    PM Modi urges people of Meghalaya, Nagaland to vote in record numbers

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter on Monday to urge people in Meghalaya and Nagaland to carry out voting in record numbers.

  • Feb 27, 2023 07:33 AM IST

    Meghalaya assembly poll: Voters stand in long queue as voting begins 

    Voters stand in long queue as voting begins in Meghalaya for assembly elections.

  • Feb 27, 2023 07:26 AM IST

    Voting begins for bypoll in Erode East constituency of Tamil Nadu

    Voting for the bypoll in Erode East constituency seat of Tamil Nadu began on Monday morning. Elections were necessitated in the constituency after the sudden demise of Congress MLA Thirumahan Eveera.

  • Feb 27, 2023 07:22 AM IST

    Voting begins for by-election in Jharkhand’s Ramgarh assembly constituency

    Voting for the by-election in Jharkhand’s Ramgarh assembly constituency began at 7 am on Monday amid tight security, PTI reported citing polling official. The by-election was necessitated after the disqualification of Congress legislator Mamta Devi, following her conviction in a criminal case.

  • Feb 27, 2023 07:18 AM IST

    Voting begins for bypoll in Sagardighi assembly seat in West Bengal

    Voting began for bypoll in Sagardighi assembly seat in Murshidabad district of West Bengal. The by-poll to the Sagardighi assembly seat was necessitated by the death of its three-time TMC MLA and state minister Subrata Saha in December last year.

  • Feb 27, 2023 07:05 AM IST

    Polling for assembly elections begins in Meghalaya, Nagaland

    Polling for assembly elections in Meghalaya, Nagaland began on Monday at 7am.

  • Feb 27, 2023 06:53 AM IST

    Poll officers begin to conduct mock poll in Meghalaya, Nagaland

    Election officers began to conduct mock polls ahead of voting in both northeastern states, Meghalaya and Nagaland. Voting in both states will start at 7am today.

  • Feb 27, 2023 06:46 AM IST

    Polling to begin at 7am in both northeastern states

    Polling in both Nagaland and Meghalaya will begin at 7am today and officials stated that all arrangements have been beefed up for controlling the law and order situation. In Meghalaya, around 19000 polling personnel have been stationed on poll duty. The Election Commission has deployed 119 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) in Meghalaya.

  • Feb 27, 2023 06:40 AM IST

    Poll officers in Meghalaya trekked difficult terrains to reach respective polling stations

    In line with the motto of ‘no voter to be left behind’, the poll officers in Meghalaya braved harsh conditions, and trekked difficult terrains to reach their respective polling stations. Read more

