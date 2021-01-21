Nagaland: New ‘frontier district’ Noklak inaugurated

Nagaland’s political map underwent a major change on Wednesday after chief minister Neiphiu Rio inaugurated Noklak as the state’s 12th district at an official event held at the public ground, Noklak headquarters. The new district was carved out of Tuensang district.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, Rio, while conveying his best wishes to the people of Noklak, encouraged them to uphold a competitive spirit and to co-operate with the government for all-round development.

Noklak is located along the international boundary with Myanmar and connects India with other east and south east Asian countries. The chief minister tagged the new district as the “frontier district” and asked the people of Noklak to safeguard and to protect the region.

Meanwhile, vice-president of India M Venkaiah Naidu released a video on Noklak via video conference and extended his best wishes to the new district.