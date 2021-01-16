Covid 19 vaccination begins in Nagaland

KOHIMA: Chief minister Neiphiu Rio launched the Covid-19 vaccination drive in Nagaland as Sentimeren Aonok, 54, a doctor at the Naga Hospital Authority Kohima (NHAK), became the first to get the vaccine in the state.

“I do not have any sign of side effects [of the vaccine]. I am back at work in my department now," he said.

Aonok said the vaccine is absolutely safe. “We, as health workers, knew that when the vaccine comes, we would be the first to be vaccinated to prove the misconceptions wrong," he said. He asked people to scrutinize information about the vaccine.

Nagaland has received 26,500 vials of the vaccine for the initial phase of the vaccination and 100 health workers per district were listed to receive the vaccine on Saturday.

Nagaland has reported 12,039 Covid-19 cases and 78 fatalities. It has 104 active cases.