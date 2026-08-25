Kohima, The Nagaland Police will launch a single-window portal within the next 10-12 days to enable residents to report grievances online, track the status of their complaints and access inquiry reports, DGP Rupin Sharma said on Tuesday.

Nagaland Police to launch single-window complaint portal: DGP

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Addressing a state-level convergence meeting on violence against women and children here, the director general of police said the proposed system would allow people to submit complaints to the police regardless of whether the matter is ultimately found to be civil or criminal.

Under the system, every complaint received will be assigned by the officer-in-charge of the police station concerned to an investigating officer for preliminary inquiry, he said, adding that the officer will determine whether the matter involves a cognisable offence, non-cognisable offence or a purely civil dispute.

If a cognisable offence is established, the police station will be required to register an FIR and in non-cognisable cases, complainants may be advised to approach a magistrate, while purely civil matters will remain outside the police's jurisdiction, he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Sharma said complainants would be able to track the progress of their complaints electronically and, as provided under the new criminal laws, download a copy of the inquiry conducted by the police. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sharma said complainants would be able to track the progress of their complaints electronically and, as provided under the new criminal laws, download a copy of the inquiry conducted by the police. {{/usCountry}}

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Senior officers, from the police station level to the DGP, will also be able to monitor the status of complaints.

The system, he said, could be particularly useful in cases involving domestic violence, child abuse, stalking and harassment, as repeated complaints could help police identify patterns of behaviour and intervene before they escalate into more serious offences.

"Your complaints will not go unanswered," Sharma said, adding that complainants would be able to know whether an FIR had been registered and, if not, the reason for doing it.

Acknowledging gaps between existing government mechanisms and their implementation on the ground, the DGP said there were several areas where agencies had mechanisms in place but lacked adequate capacity to respond effectively.

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Sharma urged victims of violence and the public to speak out, saying under-reporting makes it difficult for authorities to assess the magnitude of a problem and determine the resources required, including manpower, safe homes, vehicles and helplines.

He also clarified that police cannot intervene in purely civil disputes, but said the presence of a criminal element gives police grounds to intervene.

The DGP also warned NGOs, village councils, customary institutions and other civil society groups against taking the law into their own hands, particularly in cognisable offences such as rape and stalking.

Meanwhile, Director of Social Welfare Department, Tosheli Zhimomi said one-stop centres across Nagaland handled 311 cases of gender-based violence in the last financial year, while the Women Helpline received 144 cases.

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The cases included domestic violence, cybercrime, sexual assault, missing cases and other situations involving women in distress, she said.

Under Mission Vatsalya, 640 cases involving children in need of care and protection were received by Child Welfare Committees during 2025-26, while Juvenile Justice Boards received 56 cases involving children in conflict with law.

There were 639 children in child care institutions, Zhimomi said.

Child Helpline 1098 received 2,632 cases between September 1, 2023 and March 25, 2026.

As part of its initiatives under 'Mission Shakti' and 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao', the Social Welfare Department plans to provide sanitary napkin vending machines and grievance-redressal 'SHE' boxes to all registered schools in Nagaland, in coordination with the state police.

Additional Secretary to the state government, Olemjungla Aier, said the two missions could not work in isolation and called for active participation from police, district legal services authorities and NGOs.

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She described police as key first responders, and said that legal services authorities and NGOs play important roles in ensuring legal aid and connecting government services with communities.

The state-level convergence meeting was organised by Mission Vatsalya and Mission Shakti under the Department of Social Welfare of the state government, in collaboration with Nagaland Police and the Nagaland State Legal Services Authority . It brought together key functionaries and frontline workers from all 17 districts to strengthen coordination and develop a more integrated response to violence against women and children.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.