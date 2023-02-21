Nagaland: Pre-poll violence reported in Mon; vehicle set on fire

In a suspected poll-related violence in Nagaland’s Mon district on Monday night, unidentified miscreants burnt down a vehicle of the Naga People’s Front (NPF) candidate from the Tizit constituency, officials informed.

A few miscreants barged into the house of NPF candidate Tahwang Angh in Tizit town and set a vehicle on fire, police said.

The reports of violence came in when union home minister Amit Shah is in the state ahead of the assembly elections. Shah was in Mon to address an election rally for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its ally Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP).

According to the police, they received a report late Monday night around 11:30pm that some unknown people were threatening the NPF candidate from the Tizit constituency and some others.

According to Angh, about a dozen miscreants wearing masks reportedly barged into his house, abducted two persons and set on fire a vehicle. The two were later reportedly released within hours.

Angh, who is the village chief of Oting, where 13 civilians were killed in a botched army operation last year, is contesting against sitting BJP MLA P Paiwang Konyak and Congress nominee T Thomas Konyak.

NPF Tizit president also filed a written complaint following which a case was registered at Tizit town police station.

Police said they have filed a case against unknown people and efforts are on to identify and nab them.

Nagaland goes to the polls for its 60-member Assembly on February 27 and the counting of votes is scheduled on March 2.