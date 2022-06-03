Names of supervisors must in research papers of PhD scholars: Allahabad University

Dean of research and development of Allahabad University Prof SI Rizvi has issued a notice wherein the doctoral research scholars, enrolled under a teacher of their respective department, have been instructed that every research scholar has to mention the name of their supervisor in the research paper, chapter or articles published by them in journals.

The notice, dated June 1 has been issued to all deans, heads of the departments and coordinators of various centres functioning at AU. It mentions that no research scholar is allowed to publish research papers, articles, or book chapters without the name of their guide or supervisor. This is to reiterate that the name of the concerned supervisor is mandatory for all papers using the affiliation of the University of Allahabad. Research papers without the name of concern guide and supervisor will not be counted as part of the requirement for submission of the thesis.

It is worth maintaining that every research scholar has to publish two research papers prior to their submission of a thesis in their respective department.

Officials informed that the notice, issued on June 1, is a reminder of the similar notice issued on September 2021 wherein the same instructions were passed by the dean of research and development.

Officials informed that recently, when the teachers of all the departments were asked to submit their progress reports, the vice-chancellor Prof Sangita Srivastava observed that there were many instances wherein the research scholars had written the research paper on their level, without mentioning the name of their guide as co-author. Following her observation, which also adversely affects the ranking of the institution and the funding thereby, this notice bears significance.

“It is the moral responsibility of the research scholar to include the name of his or her supervisor as it is the combined efforts to the which results into a quality research paper,” said dean R&D, Prof Rizvi.

The issue has also become important that when the API score is calculated, be it for a fresh appointment or promotion, the marks based on the research paper are divided among the authors.

However, the student leaders have started raising their voices against the said notice saying that it is an injustice for the research scholars. “There are many teachers at AU who do not contribute anything for publishing of research paper but want their names to be mentioned in the paper, even some are so brazen that they want their name to be published as the first author despite the fact that it is their research scholar who has done all the efforts,” said student leader of AU, Ajay Yadav Samrat. But, when it comes to sharing the marks in API, the teacher would gain without contributing anything, he alleged.

