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Nashik sexual harassment case: 'Male accused acted like organised gang to target female colleagues'

Nashik sexual harassment case: 'Male accused acted like organised gang to target female colleagues'

Published on: Apr 15, 2026 09:44 pm IST
PTI |
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Nashik, Police have registered nine cases of attempt to religious conversion and sexual harassment at a local branch of an IT firm in Nashik, with the investigation suggesting that the seven male accused operated like an organised gang to target female employees, a senior officer said.

Nashik sexual harassment case: 'Male accused acted like organised gang to target female colleagues'

Explaining the role of the two female accused, one of them is absconding, Nashik Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik said on Wednesday that the arrested operations and HR head of the unit had allegedly discouraged a victim from submitting a complaint, saying "these things happen" and sided with the accused.

In a related development, the Nashik court on Wednesday remanded the female operations manager to judicial custody till April 28.

Responding to reports speculating involvement of any extremist organisation or funding from abroad to the accused, the police commissioner said a thorough investigation is underway, and the police have written to the SID, ATS and NIA.

"As and when we get some evidence, we will be able to come to a conclusion about the same," he added.

"Nine FIRs have been registered in Nashik involving allegations of attempted religious conversion, sexual harassment, and religious harassment at the workplace. The accused-nine in total, including seven men and two women-held positions of authority such as team leaders and allegedly misused their roles to harass co-workers," Karnik said.

He said the male accused appeared across multiple cases, suggesting coordinated misconduct. One female accused is named in a single case of religious harassment, while another, an HR head, is accused of discouraging a victim from filing a complaint."

"Police are conducting a thorough investigation and have contacted agencies like the SID, ATS, and NIA to examine any possible wider links. Initially, the first complainant was hesitant, but after receiving support and counselling from the police, more victims came forward, leading to multiple FIRs being registered," he added.

Karnik said a woman DCP and some female police personnel were sent to the office to conduct an inquiry.

When they interacted with the staff and tried to counsel everyone, the other complainants came forward, he added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Other Cities / Nashik sexual harassment case: 'Male accused acted like organised gang to target female colleagues'
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Nashik sexual harassment case: 'Male accused acted like organised gang to target female colleagues'
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