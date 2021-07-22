Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
National Achievement Survey: Ludhiana district education office conducts training session for block mentors
National Achievement Survey: Ludhiana district education office conducts training session for block mentors

In a bid to excel in the National Achievement Survey (NAS), the state education department has geared up and is training the block mentors and members of Sukhya Sudhar teams of Punjab to prepare the students for the test
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON JUL 22, 2021 01:39 AM IST
The district education office conducted a day-long district-level training of block mentors at Senior Secondary Residential School for Meritorious Students, here on Wednesday. (Representative photo)

The district education office conducted a day-long district-level training of block mentors at Senior Secondary Residential School for Meritorious Students, here on Wednesday.

DEO Lakhvir Singh, deputy DEO Charanjit Singh, and district mentor (math) Sanjeev Taneja attended and addressed the session.

Taneja made presentations for block mentors of all subjects of Ludhiana and Sikhya Sudhar teams. Sikhya Sudhar team in charge Ashish Kumar and DIET Jagraon principal Rajwinder Kaur had also attended the training.

The trainers shared tips regarding the survey that will be conducted in November.

“Questionnaires concerning different subjects and learning outcomes were shared with the block mentors on Wednesday. Emphasis was given to further prepare the teachers and students regarding NAS,” said DEO, secondary, Lakhvir Singh.

“The trainers addressed the queries of the block mentors concerning NAS,” said deputy DEO Charanjit Singh.

“Block mentors have been advised to frame various strategies for the proper implementation of NAS training at school level and to create major awareness among teachers and students about NAS,” said state spokesperson media cell Parmod Bharti.

