Kochi, Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, CNS, accompanied by Shashi Tripathi, is attending various events as part of his farewell visit to the SNC in Kochi, a defence spokesperson said on Monday.

Navy chief Tripathi on farewell visit to Southern Naval Command in Kochi

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Tripathi, who is on a visit to Southern Naval Command from April 19 to 21, was accorded a ceremonial Guard of Honour upon arrival at INS Garuda, the spokesperson said.

Shashi Tripathi is the president, Naval Welfare and Wellness Association .

According to the defence spokesperson, during the visit, the Chief of the Naval Staff attended the annual communication conference, which brought together serving and retired communicators of the Indian Navy on a common platform.

The conference saw a wide exchange of ideas, operational insights, and discussions on a future-ready roadmap in the domains of communication and electronic warfare , the statement said.

The Admiral also visited his alma mater, the Signal School, where he interacted with staff and trainees. He inaugurated a motivation hall-cum-museum, Sanchar Sangrahalaya, named Bahadur Kavina Hall, showcasing the evolution of naval communications and the rich legacy of the school.

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{{^usCountry}} "In another event, the CNS interacted with officers, sailors, DSC personnel, and defence civilians of SNC during a candid Fireside Chat on Monday. He also visited Lakshya, the Composite Indoor Shooting Range at INS Dronacharya, where he witnessed firing demonstrations of newly inducted small arms. Additionally, a new 96-unit married accommodation complex, Vijendra 2, was inaugurated at Mahavir Annexe, Kochi," the statement said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "In another event, the CNS interacted with officers, sailors, DSC personnel, and defence civilians of SNC during a candid Fireside Chat on Monday. He also visited Lakshya, the Composite Indoor Shooting Range at INS Dronacharya, where he witnessed firing demonstrations of newly inducted small arms. Additionally, a new 96-unit married accommodation complex, Vijendra 2, was inaugurated at Mahavir Annexe, Kochi," the statement said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Later, the CNS, who is also the President of the Navy Foundation , presided over the 33rd Governing Council Meeting and Annual General Meeting of the Foundation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Later, the CNS, who is also the President of the Navy Foundation , presided over the 33rd Governing Council Meeting and Annual General Meeting of the Foundation. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The statement said that the meeting was attended by presidents and office bearers of all NF Chapters, along with veterans. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The statement said that the meeting was attended by presidents and office bearers of all NF Chapters, along with veterans. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Attendees were apprised of recent initiatives undertaken by the Indian Navy for the welfare and well-being of the veteran community. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Attendees were apprised of recent initiatives undertaken by the Indian Navy for the welfare and well-being of the veteran community. {{/usCountry}}

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"A comprehensive presentation covering key issues, including ECHS and SPARSH, was also delivered. On this occasion, seven veterans who made significant contributions to the community were felicitated by the CNS," the statement said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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