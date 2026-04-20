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Navy chief Tripathi on farewell visit to Southern Naval Command in Kochi

Navy chief Tripathi on farewell visit to Southern Naval Command in Kochi

Published on: Apr 20, 2026 06:11 pm IST
PTI |
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Kochi, Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, CNS, accompanied by Shashi Tripathi, is attending various events as part of his farewell visit to the SNC in Kochi, a defence spokesperson said on Monday.

Navy chief Tripathi on farewell visit to Southern Naval Command in Kochi

Tripathi, who is on a visit to Southern Naval Command from April 19 to 21, was accorded a ceremonial Guard of Honour upon arrival at INS Garuda, the spokesperson said.

Shashi Tripathi is the president, Naval Welfare and Wellness Association .

According to the defence spokesperson, during the visit, the Chief of the Naval Staff attended the annual communication conference, which brought together serving and retired communicators of the Indian Navy on a common platform.

The conference saw a wide exchange of ideas, operational insights, and discussions on a future-ready roadmap in the domains of communication and electronic warfare , the statement said.

The Admiral also visited his alma mater, the Signal School, where he interacted with staff and trainees. He inaugurated a motivation hall-cum-museum, Sanchar Sangrahalaya, named Bahadur Kavina Hall, showcasing the evolution of naval communications and the rich legacy of the school.

"A comprehensive presentation covering key issues, including ECHS and SPARSH, was also delivered. On this occasion, seven veterans who made significant contributions to the community were felicitated by the CNS," the statement said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Other Cities / Navy chief Tripathi on farewell visit to Southern Naval Command in Kochi
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Navy chief Tripathi on farewell visit to Southern Naval Command in Kochi
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