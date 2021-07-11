‘Nearly 1,800 anaemia cases detected in Tripura in 8 days’: State health dept

As many as 1,799 cases of anaemia have been detected after screening 4,429 people in Tripura in eight days since July 1, said a health official on Sunday. Among the anaemia cases, 55 were severe, 710 are moderate and the rest 1034 were mild.

The state has started mass anaemia testing across the state since July 1 following concern over the rise in anaemia cases in the state as per the latest National Family Health Survey report.

“According to the NFHS4 report, Tripura had nearly 50 percent anaemia cases. The matter has become a concern after it rose to around 67 percent, as shown in the latest National Family Health Survey report. So, we have taken up the initiative throughout the state since July 1 and it will continue. People are also cooperating,” said Dr Mausumi Sarkar, state nodal officer of Anaemia Mukt Tripura drive.

She added that they follow two methods for conducting anaemia tests. One is Sahil’s method and another one is the Digital HB method.

Out of a total of 4,429 tests, samples of 2,905 people were tested on Sahil’s method while the rest 2,006 were tested as per the Digital HB method.

“In order to increase the pace of testing, we have introduced Digital Haemoglobinometer,” she said.

West district has 768 anaemia patients, the highest among the other seven districts in the state, though Unakoti district has the highest proportionate figure of anaemia patients, as per the government data.

The officer said that they have completed district level training of facility nodal officers and laboratory technicians. However, facility-level orientation training for all medical officers, multipurpose workers, ASHA is yet to be completed.