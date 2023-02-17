Netflix global CEO meets union minister Anurag Thakur in New Delhi

Netflix global Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ted Sarandos met with union information and broadcasting (I&B) minister Anurag Thakur in New Delhi on Friday.

Thakur during the meeting highlighted the expanding creative economy and how India had emerged as a content and post-production hub; backed by the talent of Indians.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

They discussed how India’s regional content was a global favourite today and amongst the most viewed content globally apart from being dubbed in dozens of languages.

Also Read: Can’t have gag orders on drives like #BoycottBollywood: Anurag Thakur

Last year, the I&B ministry in collaboration with Netflix decided to produce 25 series of short films inspired by Indians on various themes including women empowerment, environment and sustainability, and the freedom struggle under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, commemoration and celebration of 75 years of independence of India.

“This initiative aims to bring out inspiring stories of Indians and these stories shall motivate and empower more people to achieve their goals,” the union minister had then said.

“Netflix will be producing twenty-five videos on themes including women empowerment, environment and sustainable development and other days of significance. Netflix will produce two-minute short films for the Ministry which will be shared on social media platforms and telecast on Doordarshan network,” Thakur had mentioned during the April launch.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Netflix launched its service in India in 2016 and the first Netflix Original series was launched in 2018.

Netflix is an online entertainment company present in 190 countries around the world; entertaining over 223 mn subscribers with 100+ Indian original series.