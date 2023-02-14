Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Can’t have gag orders on drives like #BoycottBollywood: Anurag Thakur

Can’t have gag orders on drives like #BoycottBollywood: Anurag Thakur

mumbai news
Published on Feb 14, 2023 02:15 AM IST

Thakur was in Chembur as part of the Lok Sabha Pravas scheme rolled out to achieve 45 Lok Sabha seats from Maharashtra.

Thakur will visit the Kalyan Lok Sabha constituency on Tuesday. He said that both the constituencies (Kalyan, Central Mumbai) will be fought together with their alliance Balasahenchi Shiv Sena which is a ruling partner in the state. “Every party has the right to strengthen itself at ground level. We will fight the polls in alliance in the state as we have been with our earlier partner.” (PTI)
Thakur will visit the Kalyan Lok Sabha constituency on Tuesday. He said that both the constituencies (Kalyan, Central Mumbai) will be fought together with their alliance Balasahenchi Shiv Sena which is a ruling partner in the state. “Every party has the right to strengthen itself at ground level. We will fight the polls in alliance in the state as we have been with our earlier partner.” (PTI)
ByHT Correspondent

Mumbai: The Union Information and broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur said on Monday that there can’t be gag orders on the drive like #BoycottBollywood as we live in a democracy which gives us freedom of expression. He, however, said that everybody should take due precautions to ensure there was no bitterness spread.

Thakur was in Chembur as part of the Lok Sabha Pravas scheme rolled out to achieve 45 Lok Sabha seats from Maharashtra. He had met office bearers, elected representatives and state officials to review the implementation of the central schemes.

Speaking in a press conference, Thakur ruled out any possibility of mechanism to curb drive like #Boycott Bollywood. “We are living in a democracy. Everyone has the right to speak. One should ensure that there was no bitterness spread,” he said.

He was reacting to a question based on the social media drive #BoycotBollywood. The representatives of Bollywood had expressed unhappiness over the drive and urged the government to stop the drive. Thakur too had expressed his unhappiness over the drive.

Thakur will visit the Kalyan Lok Sabha constituency on Tuesday. He said that both the constituencies (Kalyan, Central Mumbai) will be fought together with their alliance Balasahenchi Shiv Sena which is a ruling partner in the state. “Every party has the right to strengthen itself at ground level. We will fight the polls in alliance in the state as we have been with our earlier partner.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 14, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out