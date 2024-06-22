 New bridge coming up over Ghaggar river in Panchkula - Hindustan Times
New bridge coming up over Ghaggar river in Panchkula

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Jun 23, 2024 05:34 AM IST

The Panchkula Metropolitan Development Authority (PMDA) has invited tenders for the ₹25-crore bridge over Ghaggar

Plans are afoot to construct a new bridge over Ghaggar river to connect Sector 23 with Sectors 3 and 21 in Panchkula.

The bridge over Ghaggar river will connect Panchkula’s Sector 23 with Sectors 3 and 21. (HT FIle)
The Panchkula Metropolitan Development Authority (PMDA) has invited tenders for the 25-crore project.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

This was shared during a meeting chaired by Haryana assembly speaker and local MLA Gian Chand Gupta regarding development works being carried out in Panchkula.

PMDA CEO KM Pandurang shared the authority had also floated a tender for construction of its office complex in Sector 3. The tender will be opened on July 1.

Officials further shared that 54 roads of the city will be repaired at a cost of 41.87 crore. While PMDA has already completed carpeting of two roads, the other works are in progress.

The authority will soon also develop a shooting range on 13.75 acres in Sector 32.

Further, it is working on constructing a second lane from the dumping ground to NH-7. Land for the project is being identified.

The setting up of sewage treatment plants (STPs) for tertiary water supply in Mansa Devi Complex, Sectors 1 to 21, Phases 1 and 2 of Industrial Area and extension sectors of the city was also discussed.

