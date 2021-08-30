Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Newborn girl dumped into Bhakra canal; body found

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON AUG 30, 2021 10:11 PM IST
Police have registered a case against unidentified persons under Section 317 (exposure and abandonment of child under twelve years, by parent or person having care of it. (HT FILE PHOTO FOR REPRESENTATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY)

Patiala The body of a newborn girl was found from the Bhakra Canal in Patiala’s Samana division on Monday. Police said they received information from Shankar Bhardwaj, head of a divers’ team, that the body of girl was seen floating near Fatehpur village on the Patiala-Samana road.

“The victim was immediately rushed to civil hospital where she was declared dead,” the police said, adding that it was clear that the newborn had been dumped immediately after birth.

“We are checking the CCTV (closed-circuit television camera footage of nearby areas and checking records at maternity centres and hospitals to find data of babies born in past 15 days. This will help us identify the accused,” police said.

Police have registered a case against unidentified persons under Section 317 (exposure and abandonment of child under twelve years, by parent or person having care of it) of the Indian Penal Code.

