Home / Cities / Others / NIA court convicts 8 in Bhopal-Ujjan train blast case, sentence on Feb 27

NIA court convicts 8 in Bhopal-Ujjan train blast case, sentence on Feb 27

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 25, 2023 12:27 AM IST

After the incident, Saifullah Khan, a member of the group, was gunned down on the city outskirts in the state capital on March 7, 2017.

LUCKNOW The NIA court on Friday convicted eight people on charges of helping the masterminds of the Bhopal-Ujjan train blast case. The court will pronounce the quantum of the sentence on February 27.

The verdict was pronounced by additional district judge Vivekanand Sharan Tripathi. (HT Photo)
The verdict was pronounced by additional district judge Vivekanand Sharan Tripathi. (HT Photo)

The convicted are -- Mohammad Faisel, Gaus Mohammad Khan, Mohammad Azhar, Atif Muzaffar, Mohammad Danish, Sayyed Mir Hussain, Asif Iqbal (alias Rocky), and Mohammed Atif (alias Atif Irani).

The verdict was pronounced by additional district judge Vivekanand Sharan Tripathi. The low-intensity blast, which took place on March 7, 2017, had injured 10 passengers.

After the incident, Saifullah Khan, a member of the group, was gunned down on the city outskirts in the state capital on March 7, 2017.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 25, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out