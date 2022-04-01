Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
NIA team recovers RC, electronic device from accused’s house in Ludhiana court blast case

The NIA team also collected information regarding the postings of the accused,dismissed Punjab Police constable Gagandeep Singh, at various police stations in the Ludhiana court blast case
NIA recovers RC, electronic device from accused’s house in Ludhiana court blast case (HT File)
Updated on Apr 01, 2022 12:49 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Ludhiana

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) probing the Ludhiana court complex blast has recovered an electronic device, some documents and registration certificate of a vehicle from the house of dismissed Punjab Police constable Gagandeep Singh, the main accused in the case.

Gagandeep died while allegedly planting the bomb in the court complex on December 23, 2021.

Before returning, the NIA team also collected information regarding Gagandeep’s postings at various police stations.

People familiar with the development said the probe team has conducted the search following a tip-off. Gagandeep’s house at Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar in Khanna was lying locked as the family had shifted to a new location.

