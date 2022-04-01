NIA team recovers RC, electronic device from accused’s house in Ludhiana court blast case

Ludhiana

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) probing the Ludhiana court complex blast has recovered an electronic device, some documents and registration certificate of a vehicle from the house of dismissed Punjab Police constable Gagandeep Singh, the main accused in the case.

Gagandeep died while allegedly planting the bomb in the court complex on December 23, 2021.

Before returning, the NIA team also collected information regarding Gagandeep’s postings at various police stations.

People familiar with the development said the probe team has conducted the search following a tip-off. Gagandeep’s house at Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar in Khanna was lying locked as the family had shifted to a new location.