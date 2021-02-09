Nihang assaults two cops with hammer in Ludhiana, arrested
A nihang has been arrested for attacking two police personnel with a hammer at Tajpur Road on Monday.
The accused has been identified as Gurwinder Singh, 26, who lives at the Baba Jeevan Singh gurdwara on Tajpur Road.
In his complaint to the police, assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Karnail Singh said he, along with senior constable Balveer Singh, was on patrolling duty on Monday.
When they reached Tajpur Road, they found some people gathered at a spot. On venturing closer, they saw Gurwinder creating ruckus and confronted him. But, he started hurling abuses at them and hit Karnail’s hand with a hammer.
As senior constable Balveer rushed to his rescue, Gurwinder attacked his back with the hammer and also tore his uniform before fleeing. They immediately informed the Division Number 7 police.
ASI Tajinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said following the incident, they booked Gurwinder under Sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of his duty), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and arrested him on Tuesday.
He will be produced before a court on Wednesday.
