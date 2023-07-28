MP: Nine youths from UP held with fake domicile certificate of Assam

Nine youths from Uttar Pradesh were arrested in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal with fake domicile and birth certificates of Assam, officials said. Police said the youths had acquired the fake certificates to clear physical tests for recruitment as constables in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) as it provides ‘height relaxation’.

For the physical test, the minimum height requirement is 170 cm and the chest size is 82-83 cm. According to the rule book, CRPF has a provision of giving height and chest size relaxation by five centimetres to residents of north-eastern states, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir and to the Gorkhas, Garhwali, Kumaoni, Dogras and Marathas.

“The nine candidates got their fake domicile certificate, birth certificate and Aadhar card from Assam. They cleared the written test and came to CRPF Bangrasia in Bhopal for a physical test and document verification on July 17. Seeing the physical features and way of talking, CRPF officials internally probed their certificates and found out it to be fake,” said a CRPF official, requesting anonymity.

Police said that the candidates belonged to Ghaziabad, Oraiya, Gazipur, Kanpur and Raibareli districts of Uttar Pradesh.

On Thursday, CRPF sub-inspector Amush Sanga filed a complaint and handed over all the nine accused to the Misrod police in Bhopal.

Police said they also found a network of agents providing fake certificates to aspirants in UP.

“During the investigation, we found that they got the documents through agents. We are trying to nab the person who provided fake certificates to them,” Misrod town inspector and investigating officer BR Sharma said.

The candidates have been arrested under sections 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 420 (cheating) and 120 b (criminal conspiracy) of IPC. The sections regarding IT Act and others will be added after the investigation, said Sharma.

