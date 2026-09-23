Nishadraj fort land should be protected, mosque issue resolved through law: Sanjay Nishad

Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister and Nishad party chief Sanjay Nishad on Wednesday called for protection of land around the historic Nishadraj Fort in Shringverpur Dham and said the dispute over a mosque near the site should be resolved through legal and democratic means.

Nishad party chief Sanjay Nishad at Shringverpur in Prayagraj on Wednesday (HT Photo)

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Nishad, minister for fisheries, reached Shringverpur Dham, performed puja on the banks of the Ganga and offered prayers at the Nishadraj temple. He later visited the fort and discussed with the sub-divisional magistrate the protection of land around the historical site.

The minister said cases related to alleged encroachment and construction on the historical site’s land should be dealt with according to law. He also reiterated his demand for removal of the mosque located near the Nishadraj Fort.

Referring to developments in Ayodhya, Nishad said the issue in Shringverpur should also be resolved within the legal framework. He added that if action was not taken within the stipulated period, a large number of people would gather for the Nishadraj Mela in March.

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{{^usCountry}} During his interaction with the media, the minister also warned that his supporters could arrive carrying weapons and remove the mosque themselves if action was not taken. The statement is likely to prompt increased administrative attention to the law-and-order situation in the {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During his interaction with the media, the minister also warned that his supporters could arrive carrying weapons and remove the mosque themselves if action was not taken. The statement is likely to prompt increased administrative attention to the law-and-order situation in the {{/usCountry}}

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