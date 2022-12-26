No Covid restrictions in state at least until January first week: Goa CM

Following the ongoing festive season in Goa, the state government will not impose any Covid-related restrictions at least until the first week of January, state chief minister Pramod Sawant has said after chairing a high-level meeting here.

“At present, the festive season is underway in Goa so there will not be any kind of restrictions on any type of activity until January. No restrictions are necessary either. If necessary, we can decide in the first week of January,” Sawant said on Friday.

Amid the rising incidents of Covid cases in India, the CM chaired a review meeting with the state’s health minister and top health officials in which it was decided that the current situation does not push for restrictions in the state, however, mock drills will be conducted to check the preparedness.

“We met to review the Covid preparedness in the state. We also had a conference (call) with the union health minister and the message is that we should be alert. On December 27 we will have a mock drill to check the preparedness of the hospital– from oxygen availability to PPE kits, etc.,” the chief minister said addressing media persons after the high-level meeting.

State health minister Vishwajit Rane also said the union government has asked to remain alert about Covid.

Sawant said that the state is ready to follow the instructions that may come from the centre, adding that Goa is prepared to tackle any potential outbreak.

“At present at Goa airport, 2% of international passengers are being screened and tested for genome sequencing. We already have genome sequencing facilities at Asino and GMC. All infrastructure is in place. We are prepared and if by chance the cases begin to rise tomorrow, we will be ready,” he said.

The chief minister added that although people could wear masks for their own safety reasons, it is not mandatory for now.

Goa recorded one new positive case of Covid -19 on December 23. The state has had 31,590 cases since the beginning of the pandemic with 4,013 individuals having succumbed to the disease so far.

Goa is witnessing large festive gatherings and parties over the days between Christmas and New Year that the state is not keen on interrupting with restrictions.