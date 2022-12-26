What Bengaluru is doing amid China Covid surge worry

Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on Monday said that a total of 12 international passengers tested positive for Covid in December at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport (KIA). The samples of all positive cases have been sent for genome sequencing to track and identify the variants, said the minister. “In the month of December as on 24th, 2,867 passengers have been tested for Covid-19 on arrival at KIAL, Bengaluru, out of which 12 people have been found positive. Samples of all 12 positive cases have been sent for genomic testing to track variants of concern," K Sudhakar tweeted. The heightened concerns over coronavirus come as neighbouring China registers a tremendous surge.

After some reports said a person - who returned from China to Bengaluru on Sunday - tested positive for coronavirus, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) commissioner Tushkar Girinath told reporters on Monday, “We are yet to get a clarity about the China returnee testing positive. We will update once we get confirmation from the testing team. The samples of positive cases are sent for genome sequencing and we are closely monitoring the Covid situation in Bengaluru”

On Monday, a key meeting is set to be held between Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai with his ministers to review the Covid situation in the state. The state government is also expected to come up with new guidelines ahead of New Year celebrations. “We have called this meeting to ensure that the situation during the first and second wave doesn't repeat, and precautionary measures to be taken for it. As the state will see New Year celebrations, issues like what sort of vigil has to be maintained, what precautionary measures should be taken at places will be discussed in the meeting,” minister K Sudhakar quoted as a saying by news agency PTI.

(With agency inputs)

