New rules for international passengers at Bengaluru airport. Details

After the Karnataka government announced that it will screen the international passengers at the airport, the management of Bengaluru airport has released the guidelines for international flyers. On Friday, the team of Kempegowda International Airport said that the guidelines will come into effect from 10 am on Saturday (December 24).

According to an advisory by Bengaluru airport, 2% of international passengers arriving at Bengaluru airport will have to undergo thermal screening. “2% of passengers will undergo random testing at KIA. Those people are supposed to submit the swab and leave the airport. Symptomatic passengers will immediately be isolated and non-symptomatic passengers should self-monitor their health.”

However, non-symptomatic kids below 12 years are exempted from random testing. “Children under 12 years are exempted from post arrival testing. If they are found symptomatic, tests will be conducted,” read the advisory.

There has been an alarming surge in Covid cases in China, Japan, South Korea, France, and the United States. The spike is blamed on the new Omicron sub-variant BF.7, which has also been detected in four Indian states.

The Karnataka government also made face masks mandatory in closed spaces and air-conditioned rooms on Thursday. The government will also conduct a mock drill for emergency response to deal with Covid19 in all state-run hospitals.

