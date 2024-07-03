No fear of Zika in Mumbai yet

Mumbai: Even as Pune has reported six cases of Zika virus and one each in Ahmednagar and Kolhapur, raising concerns about the spread of the mosquito-borne virus, doctors in Mumbai and the civic body have said there is no cause for panic. HT Image

Two cases of Zika were recorded in the city last year – a 15-year-old girl, resident of Kurla, and a 79-year-old man from Chembur. In 2022, a seven-year-old girl student of a government ashramshala (residential school) in Zai, Talasari, had tested positive for the virus.

The disease is caused by a virus transmitted primarily by Aedes aegypti mosquitoes. The mosquitoes from this family are also known carriers of viruses causing dengue and chikungunya. The mosquitoes are known to bite during the day. Although the Zika virus infection is mild, citizens should consult a doctor as the symptoms are similar to dengue. They include fever, skin rashes, conjunctivitis, muscle and joint pain, malaise and headache.

Dr Vasant Nagvekar, director of the department of infectious disease at HN Reliance Hospital, said current PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) testing in Mumbai has not detected any Zika cases; only cases of dengue have been recognised so far.

“If a person has fever, headache, rash, body ache and back pain, they need to reach out to a doctor and get treated. Wearing fully covered clothes to prevent mosquito bites is one of the simple precautions people can follow,” said Nagvekar.

Dr Vimal Pahuja, a physician at Dr L H Hiranandani Hospital, Powai, said the number of Zika cases in the state are limited in relation to the population size. “Except in certain groups like pregnant women and senior citizens, Zika virus doesn’t have a serious impact. So, one should not be worried. However, if the fever and rash don’t respond to symptomatic treatment in 48 hours, patients, specifically pregnant ladies, should reach out to doctors,” said Pahuja. “Although it is a mild infection, people with already existing health issues or organ failures may face serious issues.”

Preventive measures, such as using mosquito repellents and cleaning out stagnant water around homes, are important.